UnitedHealthcare CEO shot and killed in "targeted attack" outside New York City hotel UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed Wednesday morning outside a New York City hotel, the NYPD says. Police sources say it appears to have been a targeted attack and the gunman has not been apprehended. CBS News' Anna Schecter has the latest on what we know and former NYPD detective Mike Alcazer joins CBS News with analysis.