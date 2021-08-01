Live

United States leads overall Olympic medal count

On Sunday, Italy's Lamont Jacobs became the first man to win the 100-meter gold ever for his country at the Olympic Games. Meanwhile, Team USA is leading the overall medal count with 59, and so far, 20 of them are gold. Jamie Yuccas has the latest.
