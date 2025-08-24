UNICEF's Catherine Russell calls methodology discussions "obscene" in Gaza famine declaration Following the Friday announcement by a U.N.-designated food crisis authority that Gaza City is experiencing famine, which Israel refuted, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell told "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that the group is "an independent organization, they're technical people, they're not political people." She added that "it is kind of obscene" to be having discussions over the methodology used to determine a famine in Gaza when "we know children are dying."