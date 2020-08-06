Sign Up For Newsletters
Battleground Tracker
Coronavirus Updates
Jill Biden Interview
Mike DeWine COVID Test
NRA Lawsuit
LeBron James
Daisy Coleman
Michelle Obama
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Coronavirus model says U.S. death toll could hit 300,000 by December
Inside the aftermath of Beirut's deadly explosion
New York attorney general seeks to shut down NRA
Weather experts issue most threatening hurricane forecast yet
What doctors know about the risk of COVID-19 for kids
DOJ says migrant kids set to be expelled aren't entitled to safeguards
Laid-off workers across America endure loss of $600 aid
Ohio governor tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Trump visit
In Ohio, Trump offers argument for his reelection
2020 Elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
Biden has edge in North Carolina, race is tight in Georgia — CBS News poll
Who might be Joe Biden's running mate?
Why some mail-in ballots are rejected and how to make sure your vote counts
What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
Election Day could turn into "Election Week" with rise in mail ballots
GOP confident in Ohio, but Dems think it's within reach
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS This Morning: Saturday
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Unemployment claims top 1 million for 20th straight week
Nearly 1.2 million workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, marking the 20th straight week with claims crossing one million. Mark Strassmann reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue