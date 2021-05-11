Live

Watch CBSN Live

Undocumented father of 5 granted temporary stay

The father of a 5-year-old cancer patient will not be deported for at least a year. Jesus Berrones was granted a temporary stay Monday. Manuel Bojorquez, who was with Berrones as he awaited his fate, reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.