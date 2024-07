Understanding Vice President Kamala Harris Vice President Kamala Harris is the front-runner to win the Democratic presidential nomination after President Biden officially dropped out of the race Sunday. But what kind of campaign can voters expect her to run, and, if elected, what kind of leader can they expect her to be? Nii-Quartelai Quartey, author of the new book "Kamala, the Motherland, and Me," joins "America Decides" to discuss.