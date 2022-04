U.N. secretary-general's spokesperson discusses Zelenskyy and Putin talks, Kyiv attack U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin this week. During Guterres' visit to Kyiv, Russia launched a deadly missile attack. CBS News' Mola Lenghi and Michelle Miller discussed Guterres' meetings with his spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric.