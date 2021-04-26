U.N. ambassador Power on Russia, Israeli settlements, what's next Ambassador Samantha Power has been the U.S Permanent Representative to the United Nations since 2013, where she has denounced atrocities committed by the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and criticized Russia for its repeated vetoes of U.N. resolutions on the conflict. Power, who will leave office with the rest of the Obama administration on January 20, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss foreign policy and what she plans to do next.