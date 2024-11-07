Latest
U.S.
World
America Decides
Election 2024
Election Updates
Senate Election Results
House Election Results
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Local News
Baltimore
Bay Area
Boston
Chicago
Colorado
Detroit
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
Texas
Live
CBS News 24/7
Baltimore
Bay Area
Boston
Chicago
Colorado
Detroit
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
Texas
48 Hours
60 Minutes
Shows
48 Hours
60 Minutes
America Decides
CBS Evening News
CBS Mornings
CBS News Mornings
CBS Reports
CBS Saturday Morning
The Daily Report
The Dish
Eye on America
Face the Nation
Here Comes the Sun
Person to Person
Sunday Morning
The Takeout
The Uplift
Weekender
CBS News Investigates
CBS Village
Podcasts
In Depth
Newsletters
Download Our App
CBS News Team
Executive Team
Brand Studio
Paramount Shop
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
RSS Feeds
A Moment With...
Innovators & Disruptors
Economy 4.0
U.S.
America Decides
Election 2024
Election Results
Georgia
Pennsylvania
Michigan
North Carolina
Wisconsin
Nevada
Arizona
World
Politics
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
Entertainment
Watch CBS News
Ukrainians concerned about a Trump presidency
Many Ukrainians fear that President-elect Donald Trump will cut critical support to Ukraine or broker a deal that would have their country surrender territory and influence to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Imtiaz Tyab reports from Kyiv.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On