Ukrainians flee amid growing humanitarian crisis: CBS News Flash March 9, 2022 Officials are sounding the alarm over a growing humanitarian crisis nearly two weeks jnto Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The U.N. now estimates two million Ukrainians have fled the country but millions more remain trapped. The port city of Mariupol is reportedly encircled by Russian troops, a situation the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister calls "catastrophic." Countries around the world are offering supplies to Ukrainian forces. In a rare move, Japan lifted self-imposed restrictions to send a shipment of bulletproof vests. Poland proposed a plan to send fighter jets to Ukrainian forces using a U.S. airbase. The Pentagon rejected the plan over concerns it would escalate the conflict further.