Uber to meet with Calif. DMV over returning self-driving cars to road Uber launched its self-driving cars in San Francisco last week, but just hours later, regulators ordered the cars off the road. Lawyers for the ride-hailing giant and the state's DMV will attend a meeting today about the dispute. NewYorker.com editor and CBS News contributor Nicholas Thompson joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss what's behind the friction between the two parties.