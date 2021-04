Uber, Lyft leave Austin after fingerprint vote Uber and Lyft are shutting down their operations in Austin, Texas, after losing a battle over background checks. Voters rejected the ride-sharing companies' proposal to self-regulate and do their own screening, and the city will now require on-demand drivers to get fingerprinted. CBS News financial contributor Mellody Hobson joins "CBS This Morning" from San Francisco to discuss the implications of the vote.