Live

Watch CBSN Live

Uber: Kalamazoo shooter passed background check

Uber has confirmed that Kalamazoo shooter Jason Dalton was a driver and passed a background check with the company. Former ATF agent Matt Horace gives details on how police found Dalton after his shooting rampage.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.