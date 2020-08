U2 hosts "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" screening in NYC Bono and the rest of the members of U2 co-hosted a special screening with Anna Wintour of the new film, "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom," starring Idris Elba as anti-apartheid South African leader Nelson Mandela. U2 spoke to CBSNews.com's Ken Lombardi about recording the song "Ordinary Love" for the new film directed by Justin Chadwick.