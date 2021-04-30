Live

U.S. surpasses expectations in April jobs report

The job market surpassed expectations in April with 211,000 added jobs, and unemployment dropped to its lowest rate in 10 years. CBS News MoneyWatch's Jill Wagner reports from the New York Stock Exchange.
