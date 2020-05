U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo travels to Russia to meet with Vladimir Putin U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Secretary Sergey Lavrov in Sochi earlier today. The trips come amid a number of disagreements between the U.S. and Russia, including Iran, Venezuela and election interference. Thomas Wright, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution Project on International Order and Strategy, joined CBSN for analysis.