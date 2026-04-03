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U.S. plane damaged during search and rescue for downed jet in Iran, officials say

American forces rescued one crew member after a U.S. fighter jet went down in Western Iran on Friday, and U.S. special forces are searching for the missing second crew member. A second plane, an American A-10 Warthog, took fire and was damaged during the search-and-rescue mission, two U.S. officials told CBS News. The Warthog's pilot ejected over the Persian Gulf and was successfully rescued. CBS News' Eleanor Watson and Olivia Rinaldi report.
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