U.S. plane damaged during search and rescue for downed jet in Iran, officials say American forces rescued one crew member after a U.S. fighter jet went down in Western Iran on Friday, and U.S. special forces are searching for the missing second crew member. A second plane, an American A-10 Warthog, took fire and was damaged during the search-and-rescue mission, two U.S. officials told CBS News. The Warthog's pilot ejected over the Persian Gulf and was successfully rescued. CBS News' Eleanor Watson and Olivia Rinaldi report.