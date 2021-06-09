U.S. officials urge youth to get vaccinated amid threat of COVID variant Top U.S. officials are urging young people to get vaccinated as the Delta variant begins to spread. The dangerous variant has already become the dominant strain in the U.K. As CBS News' Nikki Battiste reports, Dr. Anthony Fauci says we "cannot let that happen" in the U.S. Then, Dr. Taison Bell, a University of Virginia critical care and infectious disease physician and medical ICU director, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with his analysis.