U.S. homelessness surged a record 18% in 2024

Homelessness in the U.S. jumped 18.1% this year, hitting a record level, with the dramatic rise driven mostly by a lack of affordable housing and devastating natural disasters, officials say. Lilia Luciano has the story.
