U.S., Cuba spar over immigration in landmark talks U.S. and Cuban officials are starting a second day of historic face-to-face talks. On Wednesday, the talks got off to a rough start, as diplomats tackled the issue of immigration and the Cuban Adjustment Act. The discussions on Thursday are expected to focus on re-establishing the U.S. embassy in Havana and reopening the Cuban embassy in Washington. Manuel Bojorquez reports from Cuba.