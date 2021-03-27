Live

U.S. and China reach key deal at economic summit

While in Beijing for a global economic summit, President Obama briefly spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin about Ukraine. Obama also struck an international trade deal with Chinese president Xi Jinping. Major Garrett reports from Beijing.
