U.S. and China have agreed to temporarily reduce tariffs for 90 days. Here are the details. The United States and China announced a step toward ending their trade war. Both countries have agreed to sharply reduce tariffs for 90 days. Last month, the U.S. imposed a 145% tariff on Chinese goods and Beijing responded with 125% tariffs on American products. CBS News' Caitlin Huey Burns has the latest.