Live

Watch CBSN Live

U.S. airstrike takes out Syrian troops

On Saturday, a U.S. Coalition airstrike targeting ISIS mistakenly took out Syrian government troops. The act threatens a cease-fire brokered by the U.S. and Russia, who have been fighting on opposite sides of the war. Elizabeth Palmer has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.