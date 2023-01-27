Tyre Nichols' mother asks protesters to be peaceful when bodycam footage is released The family of Tyre Nichols is calling for demonstrators to remain peaceful once authorities release footage from the 29-year-old's arrest. Nichols was hospitalized and died three days after a traffic stop earlier this month turned violent. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca reports, and CBS News anchors Vladimir Duthiers and Meg Oliver speak with New York Law School professor Kirk Burkhalter about how race will play a part in this case.