Tyler Perry pays grocery bill for thousands of high-risk shoppers Hollywood star Tyler Perry footed the grocery bill for thousands of senior citizens and other high-risk shoppers while the coronavirus pandemic stretches peoples’ wallets thin. Shoppers at dozens of Kroger’s and Wynn Dixie stores in Atlanta and New Orleans were delighted and relieved to hear their bill was taken care of when they were checking out. Perry also tipped $21,000 to the out-of-work employees of his favorite Atlanta restaurant.