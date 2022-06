Two police officers shot and killed in Southern California: CBS News Flash June 15, 2022 Two Southern California police officers have been shot and killed. The El Monte officers were investigating a possible stabbing at a motel. The suspect also died at the scene. FDA advisers are recommending that the agency authorize Moderna's COVID vaccine for kids 6 to 17. And Russia has extended WNBA star Brittney Griner's detention until at least July 2.