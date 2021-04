Two MVPs lead an epic NBA Finals matchup Lebron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors were born in the same hospital, Akron General, about 3 years apart. This year, they both hope to win the trophy for their respective teams. For the Warriors, it would be their first in 40 years. For the Cavaliers, it would be their first ever. Ben Tracy and Adriana Diaz have more.