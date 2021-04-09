Live

Two men shot at NYC birthday party

A gunman is on the run after shooting two people at an upscale home in Queens, New York. The party organizer had rented the house using Airbnb. "48 Hours" Crimesider's Graham Kates joins CBSN with more on the investigation.
