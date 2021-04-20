Live

Two killed in Fla. club shooting

Terrorism is not suspected in a deadly shooting at a club in Fort Myers, Florida Sunday night. Two people were killed and 17 were wounded. Most of the victims were teenagers. Mark Strassmann is following this.
