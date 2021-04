Two killed in fast-moving wildfire in California Two people are dead after they tried to flee a large and fast-moving wildfire that is burning out of control in central California. The fire in Kern County began on Thursday. About 30,000 acres have been destroyed, including 80 homes. The blaze is the worst in what has been a series of wildfires to hit central and Southern California in the past few weeks. Carter Evans reports from Lake Isabella, which is on the edge of the fire.