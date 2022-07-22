Watch CBS News

Twitter reports low earnings amid Elon Musk deal fallout

Twitter reported lower-than-expected earnings in the second quarter of the year as it continues to battle with Elon Musk over the deal to buy the social media company. Jon Swartz, senior reporter at MarketWatch, joins CBS News to discuss.
