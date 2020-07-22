Twitter removes thousands of accounts linked to conspiracy theory group QAnon Twitter is removing thousands of accounts linked to QAnon, a conspiracy theory group that has been spreading disinformation and harassing people online. QAnon followers, often seen at Trump rallies, believe in conspiracy theories about global child sex trafficking and so-called Deep State efforts to take down the president. They recently organized to harass actress and model Chrissy Teigen after linking her, without evidence, to Jeffrey Epstein.