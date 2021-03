Turkish police conduct shipboard interview after passenger disappears On the morning of July 5, 2005, Turkish police boarded the cruise ship Brilliance of the Seas to question Josh Askin, Rusty Kofman, Zach Rozenberg and Greg Rozenberg about the disappearance of George Smith. Dr. Jerald Askin, Josh's father, secretly recorded the interview. No one has ever been charged in connection with Smith's death.