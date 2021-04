Turing CEO will keep high Daraprim price for individuals There is more controversy over prescription drug prices and Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO Martin Shkreli. Shkreli caused a public uproar when he drastically raised the price of a lifesaving drug for cancer and AIDS patients. He promised to cut the cost, but that was two months ago. Now he's saying he will reduce the price for hospitals only, not individuals. Don Dahler reports.