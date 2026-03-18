TSA official says rising sick calls could lead to airports shutting down Estimated wait times at some of the country's major airports are up to two hours as more TSA officers call out sick during the partial government shutdown. Acting deputy TSA administrator Adam Stahl says the agency is concerned about the growing number of call-outs, saying "there could be scenarios where we may have to shut down airports. This is a serious situation." Airport closures, however, did not seem imminent as of early Wednesday – a scenario that is more plausible at small airports.