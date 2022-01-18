Live

Watch CBSN Live

TSA found record number of guns in 2021

The TSA reported a record number of guns at airport checkpoints. Of the nearly 6,000 guns detected last year, about 86% were loaded. Errol Barnett has an exclusive interview with TSA Administrator David Pekoske.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.