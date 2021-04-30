Live

Trump's tax plan is short on details

The White House unveiled on Wednesday its new tax plan -- on just one sheet of paper. Lanhee Chen from the Hoover Institute joined "Red & Blue" to break down what we know about the president's proposal, and who might benefit the most from the plan
