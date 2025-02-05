Trump's proposal for U.S. to own Gaza resembles Jared Kushner's past statements President Trump on Tuesday proposed the U.S. could take over the Gaza Strip. Mr. Trump's son-in-law, who took a lead role on Middle East policy during the first Trump administration, made strikingly similar comments to Harvard's Middle East initiative a year ago. Tarek Masoud, professor of democracy and governance at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government, joins "The Daily Report" to discuss his talk with Kushner.