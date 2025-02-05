Watch CBS News

Trump's proposal for U.S. to own Gaza resembles Jared Kushner's past statements

President Trump on Tuesday proposed the U.S. could take over the Gaza Strip. Mr. Trump's son-in-law, who took a lead role on Middle East policy during the first Trump administration, made strikingly similar comments to Harvard's Middle East initiative a year ago. Tarek Masoud, professor of democracy and governance at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government, joins "The Daily Report" to discuss his talk with Kushner.
