Trump's actions under scrutiny as he faces multiple probes Former President Donald Trump is facing scrutiny for his actions leading up to the January 6 attack and for possibly mishandling classified documents that led to the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search. A Florida judge will hear from several media organizations, including CBS News, asking to release the affidavit related to the operation. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge reports from Washington, and CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.