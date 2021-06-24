Pride Month
"Trumpism" has parallels around the world
Some experts say the deep political divides seen in the United States are also happening around the world. Thomas Edsall, a contributing op-ed writer for The New York Times, joins Tanya Rivero on CBSN to explain the patterns.
