Trump voters say president needs more time to turn economy around The economy helped put President Trump back in the White House, and it will be a pillar of his speech to Congress. He is expected to talk about lowering prices for Americans, even as his tariffs threaten to raise them. Caitlin Huey-Burns went to York, Pennsylvania, to see how residents are rating Trump's handling of the economy so far. Then, Kelly O'Grady explains when Americans might start to feel the effects of Trump's tariffs.