Trump touts use of National Guard in D.C. as questions arise over potential Chicago deployment President Trump touted his decision to deploy the National Guard to Washington, D.C, in a social media post on Monday, but also criticized Chicago crime data in another post. On Saturday, Mr. Trump posted a meme that seemed to signal he was sending troops to Chicago, but Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth said she's seen no "indication" of any deployment yet. CBS News' Olivia Rinaldi has more from the White House.