Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump to select Gov. Mike Pence as running mate

Donald Trump has made one of the biggest decisions of his campaign. He's selected Indiana Governor Mike Pence as his running mate. The selection comes as a new CBS News poll shows Trump and Hillary Clinton in a virtual tie. Major Garrett reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.