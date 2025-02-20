Trump to hold meetings on Ukraine with French and British leaders One day after an angry exchange between Presidents Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy met in Kyiv with Keith Kellogg, Mr. Trump's special envoy. A planned joint news conference was canceled, but Zelenskyy said they had a "good discussion," and it gives him hope of reaching an agreement with the U.S. The Ukraine war will be the topic when Mr. Trump meets at the White House with the French president and British prime minister. Robert Costa has the latest.