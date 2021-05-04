Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump to deliver plan for "America's longest war"

Seven months into his presidency, President Trump is shifting his focus to "America's longest war" with an announcement Monday. Errol Barnett reports on what Mr. Trump might have planned as commander-in-chief of the war in Afghanistan.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.