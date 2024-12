Trump threatens to retake control of Panama Canal, picks Mark Burnett for special envoy to U.K. President-elect Donald Trump, now a month away from returning to the White House, threatened to reclaim control of the Panama Canal as he spoke Sunday at Turning Point USA's America Fest in Arizona. CBS News correspondent Cristian Benavides has more on Trump's comments and his choice for special envoy to the U.K., television producer Mark Burnett.