Trump tells Cabinet to handle job cuts; Tariffs against Mexico and Canada paused until April 2 President Trump told Cabinet members Thursday that they are the ones making the call on job cuts. The move appears to put some limits on the power of Elon Musk and his DOGE team and comes amid heightened concerns and pushback over the mass firings of federal workers. CBS News correspondent Natalie Brand has more on that and the president's pause on tariffs against Mexico and Canada.