Trump taps Pam Bondi for attorney general after Gaetz withdraws President-elect Donald Trump has named former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi as his new pick for U.S. attorney general after former Rep. Matt Gaetz announced he was withdrawing from consideration for the role. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe has the details. Then, Tom LoBianco, national politics reporter and co-founder of 24sight news, joins with analysis.