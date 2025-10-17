Trump takes questions during Zelenskyy meeting on Russia-Ukraine war President Trump took questions from reporters during his bilateral meeting at the White House with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Mr. Trump shared more details about his phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday and discussed a potential deal to trade long-range missiles with Ukraine for drones. Mr. Trump also commented the U.S. conducting deadly strikes on boats off the coast of Venezuela suspected of drug trafficking.