Trump suggests injecting disinfectant to fight coronavirus President Trump suggested Americans could possibly inject disinfectant into their bodies to help fight the coronavirus, while also floating the idea of getting bright light, such as UV rays, into the body after hearing it is bad for the virus. The unsubstantiated and potentially dangerous suggestions came during a Thursday task force briefing where Mr. Trump called on DHS official Bill Bryan to outline early results from a study that showed the effect of heat on the virus. Weijia Jiang breaks down what she learned at the briefing.